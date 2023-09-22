Thai Curry in roasted pumpkin

Chef Daniel Green prepares a Thai curry and serves it up in a way that celebrates the season of autumn.

Serves 4

13 oz coconut milk

2 – 3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon fish sauce

2 eggplants, cubed

2 tablespoons oil

4 mini pumpkins

Slice tops off pumpkins, and scoop out some flesh and the seeds. Drizzled with olive oil and roasted in the oven at 400 degrees for 45 minutes – 1 hour.

Heat a pan with the oil, cook the eggplant for about 4-5 minutes. Add the curry paste, ½ the coconut milk, fish sauce and sugar , bring to simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, add remaining coconut milk. Cook for another few minutes to reduce. Fill the pumpkins with the curry.

Garnish with fresh cilantro and slices of chili.