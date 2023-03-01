TCL Staff Cook Off: Chip Dips Galore

Twin Cities Live decided to start a friendly competition between some KSTP staffers to make the best game day snacks. We’re starting with finger food party snacks, then chip dips galore and we’ll wrap up with the best sliders and mini sandwiches. Our goal is to help you make the perfect football food that will be a crowd pleaser while you watch the big game.

Paul’s Plant Based Dip

Ingredients:

1 drained can of Cannellini or Navy Beans (drain in a bowl and save water)

1 drained can of Garbanzo Beans

1 Avocado

1 Pkg of Ranch Dressing Mix

1 Teaspoon Fresh Dill

1 Teaspoon Fresh Flat Italian Parsley

Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a food processor.

Blend until smooth.

Add water from beans until the mixture gets to dip texture, maybe ¼ cup of liquid.

Pour into bowl surrounded by veggies or color chips.

Kevin’s Crockpot Buffalo Chicken Dip

If you love buffalo chicken wings try this buffalo chicken dip recipe! Just put everything in the slow cooker and watch your guests gobble it up. It couldn’t be easier!

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 2 hrs

Ingredients

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup ranch dressing

1 cup blue cheese crumbles, divided

4 cups cooked and shredded chicken (rotisserie chicken is great for this)

1 cup buffalo wing sauce

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

3 green onions, sliced (for garnish)

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, ranch dressing, 1/2 cup of the blue cheese crumbles, chicken, buffalo wing sauce and 1.5 cups of cheddar cheese. Stir to combine well. Spray a 3 quart slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray. Transfer mixture to slow cooker and top with remaining cheddar cheese.

3.Cover and cook on LOW for 2-3 hours, until hot and bubbly. Sprinkle with remaining blue cheese and green onions. Serve hot with tortilla chips or celery sticks.