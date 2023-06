It’s TCL In Your Town: Big Lake week! All week long we’re showing you the best businesses and experiences to check out in the community. Today, we’re heading to the lake. Floaters Recreational Rentals is run by a husband-and-wife duo that offers bike, paddleboard, and kayak rentals right on Big Lake. TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich hits the water to show us the fun!

Check out their Facebook page or website for more information.