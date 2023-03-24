T-Rex Cookie
Tina Rexing, owner of T-Rex Cookie, teaches us how to make cookies in an air-fryer, and how to make home cookies the T-Rex way.
T-Rex Cookie “Free for All” Dough
Ingredients:
- 4.5 cups all purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 1 box instant vanilla pudding
- 2 cups white sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 3 sticks melted butter
- 3 eggs
Directions:
- In a separate bowl, sift together 4.5 cups all purpose flour, 2 tsp baking soda, 1 box instant vanilla pudding. Set aside.
- In a mixer bowl, cream together 2 cups white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, 3 sticks melted butter.
- Add 3 eggs, cream until fluffy.
- Add 1/2 of the dry mix that you sifted together
- Scoop dough into 2 oz. balls and back in an oven for 350 degrees for 12 minutes. Larger cookies will take longer.
Related Links: