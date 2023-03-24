T-Rex Cookie

By KSTP

Tina Rexing, owner of T-Rex Cookie, teaches us how to make cookies in an air-fryer, and how to make home cookies the T-Rex way.

T-Rex Cookie “Free for All” Dough

Ingredients:

  • 4.5 cups all purpose flour
  • 2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 box instant vanilla pudding
  • 2 cups white sugar
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 3 sticks melted butter
  • 3 eggs

Directions:

  • In a separate bowl, sift together 4.5 cups all purpose flour, 2 tsp baking soda, 1 box instant vanilla pudding. Set aside.
  • In a mixer bowl, cream together 2 cups white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, 3 sticks melted butter.
  • Add 3 eggs, cream until fluffy.
  • Add 1/2 of the dry mix that you sifted together
  • Scoop dough into 2 oz. balls and back in an oven for 350 degrees for 12 minutes. Larger cookies will take longer.

