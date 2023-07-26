Sweet Tomato Spread

Paul Folger provides the recipe for the spread he gave Elizabeth for her birthday.

1 lb Cherry Tomatoes

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Nutmeg

1 Tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1/2 Teaspoon Red Pepper Flake

1 Shallot or 1 Small White Onion chopped

2 Tablespoons Olive oil

In saucepan sauté onion and oil until translucent.

Slice Tomatoes in half and add to saucepan.

Then add the rest of the ingredients.

Bring to good simmer almost a boil.

Turn down the heat and cook low for about 30 minutes. Be sure to stir while it’s cooking. Then let cool.

Serve on burgers, sandwiches or with crackers and cheese and jalapeño slices.