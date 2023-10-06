Swedish Meatballs & Onion Rings

Chef Terry John Zila from Hepcat Coffee shares two recipes for the gang coming over to watch the game this weekend!

Swedish Meatballs with Sour Cream Sauce

Makes about 24 meatballs

For the meatballs:

Ingredients:

½ cup fine breadcrumb

¼ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium red onion, finely chopped

½ pound ground sirloin

½ pound ground turkey (not all white meat)

½ pound ground pork

¼ teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon honey

1 large egg

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

Garnish:

¼ cup lingonberry preserves

Buttermilk Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

Prepare the Meatballs:

Combine the bread crumbs and ¼ cup cream in a small bowl, stirring until all the crumbs are moistened. Set aside. Heat the oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté for about five minutes, until softened and lightly golden. Remove from heat and set aside. In a large bowl, combine ground beef, veal and pork, sautéed onion, honey, allspice, nutmeg, egg, and salt and pepper. Mix well with your hands. Add the bread crumb-cream mixture and mix well. With wet hands (to keep mixture from sticking) shape the mixture into meatballs the size of golf balls, placing them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. You should have about 24 meatballs. Melt the butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs, in batches if necessary, and cook, turning frequently, for about seven minutes, until the meatballs are browned on all sides and cooked through. Transfer the meatballs to a plate and keep warm.

Prepare the sauce:

SOUR CREAM SAUCE:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup beef broth

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Dash cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 cup dairy sour cream, room temperature

Pour all excess-oil from fry pan. Add butter to the pan drippings. Stir in flour and cook until bubbly. Add broth, salt, cayenne pepper and Worcestershire sauce; cook, stirring until thickened and bubbly.



Onion Rings

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups buttermilk

1/8 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons salt

6 large Spanish or Vidalia onions, peeled

6 cup peanut oil

Dredging Flour

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

1. Cut the onions crosswise into ¾ inch slices, then separate the slices into rings.

2. In a large glass or ceramic mixing bowl, whisk together the 1 cup flour, buttermilk, Cayenne pepper, and salt to make the batter. Place the onion rings in the batter and soak for at least 2 hours in the refrigerator.

3. To fry the onion rings, heat the peanut oil in a deep fryer or in a heavy saucepan to 375°F.

4. In a glass bowl, Whisk together 2 cups flour, salt and pepper. Dredge the soaked onion rings in the flour and fry the onion rings, turning them in the oil to ensure even cooking, until the onion rings are golden brown. About 3 to 4 minutes. Drain on rimmed baking sheets lined with paper towels.