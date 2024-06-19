Sweat-Proof Makeup

Makeup artist Hillary Klines gives us some tips and product recommendations for keeping our makeup on all-day long, even while we sweat!

To book Hillary for bridal, headshots, makeup lessons and more, head to www.klineartistry.com

Instagram: @klineartistry

Don’t skip the primer.

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Secure The Sweat Waterproof Mattifying Primer

e.l.f Cosmetics Jelly Pop Dew Primer

Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer with Hyaluronic Acid

Ditch the powder blush and opt for liquid blush + cream blush.

e.l.f Cosmetics Camo Liquid Blush

Milani Cheek Kiss Cream Blush

Milani Cheek Kiss Liquid Blush

Pixi by Petra On-the-Glow Blush

IT Cosmetics Glow with Confidence Sun Cream Blush with Hyaluronic Acid

Waterproof products are your BFF.

essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

about-face Smokestick in ‘Dawn to Dusk’

about-face Smokestick in ‘Close But No Cigar’

Use a solid setting spray + oil blotting sheets.

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray

Urban Decay All Nighter Hyaluronic Acid Dewy Setting Spray

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

NYX Cosmetics Marshmellow Setting Spray

Oil Absorbing Sheets from Target

Opt for long-wearing lipsticks/matte lips. Long-wearing lipsticks and lip stains will be best used on hot days because once you’ve applied them, they tend to stay in place without smudging.