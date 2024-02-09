Super Bowl Snacks with a Latin Flair

Latin Chef Amalia Moreno Damgaard is cooking up some snacks for the Super Bowl that will keep things spicy.

RECIPE

PERICO ANDINO TORTILLA – Venezuelan egg and chorizo mini omelets

(Recipe by Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard, AmaliaLatinGourmet.com)

1½ cups hash browns (cooked for 1 minute on high in the microwave)

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 cup chorizo criollo (cooked) or substitute with Spanish chorizo (diced)

1 cup medium yellow onion

½ cup finely diced red bell pepper

½ cup finely diced green bell pepper

½ cup Roma tomatoes, diced

Olive oil spray

1 (6 cup) muffin pan

¼ cup chopped parsley leaves



9 large eggs, beaten, and seasoned with:

1 tsp Kosher salt and ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Garnish with parsley leaves and lightly sautéed red and green bell pepper bits seasoned with pimentón (Spanish paprika) and cayenne pepper

Heat the oven to 350° F

Cook the chorizo in the olive oil for one minute, add the onion, bell peppers, and tomatoes, and saute for 1-1/2 minutes. Cool slightly

Crack the eggs in a bowl, season with salt and pepper, pierce the yolks with a fork, and whisk gently for 2 minutes.

Spray the pan generously with oil. Sprinkle parsley on the bottom and sides of each cup.

Gradually add ingredients to all cups. Fill all cups with about one tablespoon of egg, followed by one tablespoon of chorizo, one tablespoon of the bell peppers and onion, and one tablespoon of potatoes. Start again with one tablespoon of egg and repeat the procedure until all ingredients are used.

Using the back of a soupspoon, smooth the surface of the egg mixture by gently submerging any exposed ingredients in the egg mixture.

Bake uncovered until set, 20- 30 minutes. During baking, the mixture will slightly rise above the cups surface and will flatten once out of the oven. Let the dish sit for 5

minutes before serving.

To serve, put a cutting board or platter on top of the pan and invert gently. Tap the top of the pan to loosen the tortilla cups. Garnish.

PERICO ANDINO TORTILLA – Venezuelan egg and chorizo mini omelets

(Recipe by Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard, AmaliaLatinGourmet.com) 1½ cups hash browns (cooked for 1 minute on high in the microwave)

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 cup chorizo criollo (cooked) or substitute with Spanish chorizo (diced)

1 cup medium yellow onion

½ cup finely diced red bell pepper

½ cup finely diced green bell pepper

½ cup Roma tomatoes, diced

Olive oil spray

1 (6 cup) muffin pan

¼ cup chopped parsley leaves 9 large eggs, beaten, and seasoned with:

1 tsp Kosher salt and ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Garnish with parsley leaves and lightly sautéed red and green bell pepper bits seasoned with pimentón (Spanish paprika) and cayenne pepper Heat the oven to 350° F Cook the chorizo in the olive oil for one minute, add the onion, bell peppers, and tomatoes, and saute for 1-1/2 minutes. Cool slightly Crack the eggs in a bowl, season with salt and pepper, pierce the yolks with a fork, and whisk gently for 2 minutes. Spray the pan generously with oil. Sprinkle parsley on the bottom and sides of each cup. Gradually add ingredients to all cups. Fill all cups with about one tablespoon of egg, followed by one tablespoon of chorizo, one tablespoon of the bell peppers and onion, and one tablespoon of potatoes. Start again with one tablespoon of egg and repeat the procedure until all ingredients are used. Using the back of a soupspoon, smooth the surface of the egg mixture by gently submerging any exposed ingredients in the egg mixture. Bake uncovered until set, 20- 30 minutes. During baking, the mixture will slightly rise above the cups surface and will flatten once out of the oven. Let the dish sit for 5 minutes before serving. To serve, put a cutting board or platter on top of the pan and invert gently. Tap the top of the pan to loosen the tortilla cups. Garnish.