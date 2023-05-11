Sunscreen Roundup with Hillary Kline
Beauty expert, Hillary Kline, shares a some tips and tricks about sunscreen plus a few of her favorite brands. More information is listed below. To keep up with Hillary and her beauty and fashion finds, follow her “@Klinetothetop” on Instagram.
- Support Local
- Supergoop
- Don’t forget you lips!
- Stick it!
- Mousse Sunscreen
- Vacation Class Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen Mousse.
- Lighter-than-air sunscreen
- Made with eco-friendly propellants
- Has a tilt-valve actuator that gives off star-shaped mountains of foam
- Reminds me of dessert
