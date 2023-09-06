Summer Tomato Stew
Owner and chef of Happy Food MN, Anna Klimmek, shares a recipe to use up those end of summer tomatoes.
Summer Tomato Stew w/ Chickpeas over Polenta w/ Fresh Corn
Serves 4
Prep Time – 30 Mins
Total Time – 30 Mins
Stew Ingredients:
3 Tbsp Olive Oil
2 lbs Grape or Golden Tomatoes
¼ cup Shallot
8 ea Garlic Cloves
2 tsp Dried Turmeric
2 tsp Dried Cumin
2 Tbsp Rosemary
3 cups Cooked Chickpeas
2 Tbsp Fresh Basil
TT Salt and Pepper
Stew Instructions
- Place a large pan over medium heat.
- Add oil and sauté shallot & garlic.
- Then add tomatoes and make sure they each touch the bottom of the pan.
- Add turmeric, cumin & chopped rosemary.
- Then add two cups of chickpeas to allow it to warm up then using hand blender to blend tomatoes and chickpeas.
- Then add the last cup of chickpeas, keep whole. Simmer on medium-low another 10 minutes.
- Serve over polenta and sprinkle with fresh basil.
Garnish w/ Sour Cream, Yogurt, or Stracciatella
Polenta Ingredients
1 cup Dry Polenta
3 cups Water or Broth
1 cup Coconut Milk
¼ cup Nutritional Yeast
1 cup Fresh Corn
TT Salt & Pepper
Polenta Instructions
- Place both in a pot and bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer.
- Slowly whisk in the polenta and continue to stir until it thickens about 5-10 minutes
- Once it has thickened, add in the coconut milk, nutritional yeast, fresh corn, salt & pepper
- Stir well over heat to incorporate then cover and allow to thicken just a bit more.