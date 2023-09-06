Owner and chef of Happy Food MN, Anna Klimmek, shares a recipe to use up those end of summer tomatoes.

Summer Tomato Stew w/ Chickpeas over Polenta w/ Fresh Corn

Serves 4

Prep Time – 30 Mins

Total Time – 30 Mins

Stew Ingredients:

3 Tbsp Olive Oil

2 lbs Grape or Golden Tomatoes

¼ cup Shallot

8 ea Garlic Cloves

2 tsp Dried Turmeric

2 tsp Dried Cumin

2 Tbsp Rosemary

3 cups Cooked Chickpeas

2 Tbsp Fresh Basil

TT Salt and Pepper

Stew Instructions

Place a large pan over medium heat. Add oil and sauté shallot & garlic. Then add tomatoes and make sure they each touch the bottom of the pan. Add turmeric, cumin & chopped rosemary. Then add two cups of chickpeas to allow it to warm up then using hand blender to blend tomatoes and chickpeas. Then add the last cup of chickpeas, keep whole. Simmer on medium-low another 10 minutes. Serve over polenta and sprinkle with fresh basil.

Garnish w/ Sour Cream, Yogurt, or Stracciatella

Polenta Ingredients

1 cup Dry Polenta

3 cups Water or Broth

1 cup Coconut Milk

¼ cup Nutritional Yeast

1 cup Fresh Corn

TT Salt & Pepper

Polenta Instructions

Place both in a pot and bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Slowly whisk in the polenta and continue to stir until it thickens about 5-10 minutes Once it has thickened, add in the coconut milk, nutritional yeast, fresh corn, salt & pepper Stir well over heat to incorporate then cover and allow to thicken just a bit more.