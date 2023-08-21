Summer Super Salad w/ Honey Lime Vinaigrette
Anna Klimmek, owner and chef of Happy Food MN, shares a recipe for a salad full of healthy proteins and fats that will keep you full for hours.
Click here and use the promo code: TCL10 to get 10% off any online cooking class Anna offers. Anna is soon to offer Outdoor Culinary Adventure Retreats & Progams through her New Project Breakthrough Adventures – Creating a community for women to gain confidence through outdoor adventures, and good food! To find out more get on the wait list by emailing anna@happyfoodmn.com.
Serves 1-2
Salad Ingredients:
2 cups Mixed Greens
½ cup Mixed Herbs (Mint, Basil, Cilantro)
¼ cup Watermelon (cubed)
¼ cup Green Grapes (halved)
¼ cup Radish (quartered)
¼ cup Mozzarella Fresca (halved)
1 oz Pistachio
2 oz Salami
2 oz Grilled Chicken
Vinaigrette Ingredients
¼ cup Fresh Lime Juice
¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil or Pistachio Oil
1 Tbsp Honey
TT Salt & Pepper
Instructions
- Place Mixed Greens in a large wide bowl.
- Sprinkle the rest of the ingriedents over the top of the lettuce
- Combine all vinaigrette ingredients together and mix well
- Drizzle vinaigrette over the top of your salad
- Eat in the sun!