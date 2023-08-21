Summer Super Salad w/ Honey Lime Vinaigrette

Anna Klimmek, owner and chef of Happy Food MN, shares a recipe for a salad full of healthy proteins and fats that will keep you full for hours.

Click here and use the promo code: TCL10 to get 10% off any online cooking class Anna offers. Anna is soon to offer Outdoor Culinary Adventure Retreats & Progams through her New Project Breakthrough Adventures – Creating a community for women to gain confidence through outdoor adventures, and good food! To find out more get on the wait list by emailing anna@happyfoodmn.com.

Serves 1-2

Salad Ingredients:

2 cups Mixed Greens

½ cup Mixed Herbs (Mint, Basil, Cilantro)

¼ cup Watermelon (cubed)

¼ cup Green Grapes (halved)

¼ cup Radish (quartered)

¼ cup Mozzarella Fresca (halved)

1 oz Pistachio

2 oz Salami

2 oz Grilled Chicken

Vinaigrette Ingredients

¼ cup Fresh Lime Juice

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil or Pistachio Oil

1 Tbsp Honey

TT Salt & Pepper

Instructions