Summer Super Salad w/ Honey Lime Vinaigrette

By KSTP

Anna Klimmek, owner and chef of Happy Food MN, shares a recipe for a salad full of healthy proteins and fats that will keep you full for hours.

Serves 1-2

Salad Ingredients:

2 cups Mixed Greens
½ cup Mixed Herbs (Mint, Basil, Cilantro)
¼ cup Watermelon (cubed)
¼ cup Green Grapes (halved)
¼ cup Radish (quartered)
¼ cup Mozzarella Fresca (halved)
1 oz Pistachio  
2 oz Salami
2 oz Grilled Chicken

Vinaigrette Ingredients

¼ cup Fresh Lime Juice
¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil or Pistachio Oil
1 Tbsp Honey
TT Salt & Pepper

Instructions

  1. Place Mixed Greens in a large wide bowl.
  2. Sprinkle the rest of the ingriedents over the top of the lettuce
  3. Combine all vinaigrette ingredients together and mix well
  4. Drizzle vinaigrette over the top of your salad
  5. Eat in the sun!