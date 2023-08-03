Summer Salads

Amanda Paa, creator of Heartbeet Kitchen, shares three recipes for summer salads and lettuce is NOT included in any of them!

Strawberry Pesto Caprese Salad

Cucumber Avocado Watermelon Salad

Feta & Grilled Corn Salad

1/4 cup diced red onion

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (more to taste if needed)

Couple cracks of fresh ground pepper

1/4 cup minced cilantro or parsley

8 cobs of sweet corn, grilled and kernels removed

Mix red wine vinegar and onion together. Let sit for 10 minutes. Then mix everything together in a medium sized bowl, including red onion + vinegar.

Serve cold or at room temperature!