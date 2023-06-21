Summer recipes with Susan Ritts
It is the longest day of the year with the US getting anywhere from 14 and 16 hours of sunlight.
So in honor today, we’re celebrating with fresh, summer foods! Known on TCL for her beautiful tablescapes, Susan Ritts is also a cookbook author, creator of Putting on the Ritts catering and Crazy Good Dressing. She’s here with some great recipes for you to try.
Gazpacho – serves 6
Ingredients
- 1 large cucumber – chopped
- 5-6 ripe tomatoes (if using roma’s, 6-8 tomatoes)
- 1 red or yellow pepper, chopped
- 1/2 red onion
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 2 TBS chopped garlic
- 1/2 cup CGD Seasoned Olive oil
- 1 tsp each salt & pepper
- GARNISH – cilantro, cucumber, CGD, chopped avocado
Steps
- In food processor or blender, add vegetables, cilantro and blend. Slowly add CGD, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Taste and add more salt/pepper if needed. Chill for 2-3 hours or overnight.
2. Serve gazpacho in mall bowls or shot glasses topped with garnishes.
Avocado Wedges on ciabatta
Ingredients:
- 4 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and cut into wedges
- CGD Olive oil
- 1 lemon, cut into quarters
- Fresh shaved Parmesan cheese
- 1 loaf ciabatta or French bread
- Bread can be grilled or heated in oven
Steps
- If warming bread in oven, preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place unwrapped bread in oven and warm for about 20 minutes, until the crust is crispy and hot. If grilling, brown bread on grill until bread has grill marks.
- Arrange avocado slices on a plate and drizzle CGD Oil over avocado.
- Cut warm bread into 2-inch slices and arrange next to avocado slices.
- Shave fresh Parmesan over avocado and serve with lemon wedges. NOTE: If not serving immediately, squeeze lemon over avocado to prevent browning.
SECOND VERSION
- Heat up panini machine to hot. Cut bread in half length-wise. Brush cut side with CGD oil or butter.
- Cut bread into lengths that fit into panini machine. Place 2 pieces in panini and close, pressing down very firmly.
- Hold closed until “beeper” sounds.
- Remove, spread avocado on panini “toast,” drizzle with extra oil and lemon if desired and enjoy!
Ingredients
STRAWBERRY BRUSCHETTA
- 1 French baguette, sliced into 1 inch pieces and grilled
- 2 cups strawberries, sliced
- 2 cups ricotta
- 2 TBS fresh basil
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- Balsamic vinegar glaze to drizzle over finished bruschetta
Steps
- Spread ricotta generously on grilled baguette slice. Top with sliced strawberries and slivered basil.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle with Balsamic glaze.
- Serve & enjoy!!
Cucumber Vodka Summer cocktail
Ingredients:
- Cucumber, sliced thinly, lengthwise
- 1 Lime, thinly sliced, and juice of another lime
- Vodka
- Selzer
- parsley for garnish
Steps
- Fill a tall cocktail glass with ice.
- Add 1 shot vodka.
- Fill with seltzer and add 1 tbs of lime juice.
- Put long cucumber slice in glass and garnish with parsley and lime slice