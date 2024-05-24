Strawberry Layer Cake for Memorial Day

Jen Appleberry from Appleberry’s Attic joins to share her “Garbage Cake” recipe that’s simple to make and is a perfect dessert for Memorial Day.

Ingredients: (Makes a regular size bowl or trifle bowl. May double for a large crowd or larger bowl)

1 Box Vanilla or Chocolate Cake

1 Quart of Heavy Whipping Cream

1 32 oz. Jar of Strawberry Jam or a batch of Homemade Hot Fudge

2 lbs of Strawberries

Recipe for Strawberry Layer Cake:

*Start by baking a box cake in a 9×13 pan. Can be a chocolate or vanilla box cake, which ever you prefer.

*While that’s baking if you are doing the chocolate version, you will make your homemade hot fudge. (recipe below)

If doing the vanilla version, we will use premade/store bought Strawberry jam thinned down.

Next, whip up some home made whipped cream. (recipe below)

*While that’s mixing in the mixer, dice up your strawberries.

*Once the cake is out of the oven and cooled, simply take a trifle or regular bowl, preferably clear and start to layer your cake!

It will go…. crumbled cake, whipped cream, jam or chocolate, diced strawberries! Repeat!

Crumbled cake, whipped cream, jam or chocolate, diced strawberries. Repeat these layers till you reach the top! Add some strawberries to the top for decorations and you are all set!

Recipe for Homemade Whipped Cream:

*Dump a quart of heavy whipping cream into a kitchen aid stand mixture and turn it on medium with the whisk attachment and start mixing. Add 1/4 cup of powdered sugar and a tsp of vanilla.

Whisk until peaks form, could take up to 10-15 minutes.

Recipe for Homemade Hot Fudge:

1 stick of butter

1 1/2 C of Sugar

1/2 C of Cocoa

2/3 C of Milk

2 tsp Vanilla

Mix together and cook. on stove top. Let boil for 2-3 minutes so it will thicken.

Cool and serve on desserts, ice cream sundaes or cheesecake.