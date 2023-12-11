Stocking Stuffers: Beauty & Skin Care

Hillary Kline joins us with gifts for the beauty lover in your life.

1. Get your skin glowing, especially this holiday season.

2. Speaking of spa, create a little self-care gift for that skincare guru in your life.

3. Pamper with something cooling. These globes help promote skin circulation while soothing and cooling.

4. SPLURGE! Sets and eyeshadow palettes. Plenty out there during the holidays!

Some favorites:

PRO TIP: Build your own palette – get an empty magnetic and buy single products (blush, eyeshadow, etc)

5. Gift tools for that makeup lover in your life, from brushes to sponges.

Some favorites:

Follow Hillary’s Beauty and Makeup Instagram page, @klineartistry