Stocking Stuffers: Beauty & Skin Care
Hillary Kline joins us with gifts for the beauty lover in your life.
1. Get your skin glowing, especially this holiday season.
2. Speaking of spa, create a little self-care gift for that skincare guru in your life.
- Earth Therapeutics Gel Bead Sleep Mask
- Earth Therapeutics Hydrogel Under-Eye Recovery Patch
- EcoTools Limited Edition Mini Jade Contour Facial Roller
- Fun face masks, such as this one.
3. Pamper with something cooling. These globes help promote skin circulation while soothing and cooling.
4. SPLURGE! Sets and eyeshadow palettes. Plenty out there during the holidays!
Some favorites:
- MAKEUP BY MARIO Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette
- Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Double Dose Duo (spray on Elizabeth or Ben’s Face?)
- NARS Invite Only Mini Afterglow Liquid Blush Set
- Tarte Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette
PRO TIP: Build your own palette – get an empty magnetic and buy single products (blush, eyeshadow, etc)
5. Gift tools for that makeup lover in your life, from brushes to sponges.
Some favorites:
- ULTA Beauty Collection Enchanted Garden Makeup Brush Set
- EcoTools Limited Edition Dash of Glow 5-Piece Makeup Brush & Sponge Gift Set
- EcoTools Limited Edition Shimmer + Shine 7-Piece Makeup Brush and Sponge Gift Set
- ULTA Beauty Collection It’s Social Season Makeup Sponge Set
- AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set
