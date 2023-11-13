Chef and cookbook author Robin Asbell joins us with a recipe that might be new to your family!

Recipes:

Sticky Tofu with Noodles

1/4 cup water

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/4 cup maple syrup

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon Gochujang or chili sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 pound tofu, pressed, cubed

8 ounces whole wheat linguine

oil for frying

4 large scallions, diagonally sliced



Cucumber Salad

1/4 cup rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large cucumber, sliced

Instructions

In a medium bowl, stir water and starch, then stir in tomato paste, maple syrup, soy sauce and Gochujang. Reserve.

Mince garlic and ginger, reserve. Press tofu, then cube.

Cook the pasta.

In a large wok or skillet, heat oil and fry tofu until browned. When golden, add garlic and ginger and stir for a minute, then stir in the sauce mixture. When the sauce boils and thickens, add the cooked noodles and turn and stir to coat. Serve sprinkled with scallions.

Cucumber Salad

In a medium bowl, stir the rice vinegar, sugar and salt. Add cucumber and toss to coat, let stand for at least 10 minutes, and refrigerate for up to a week.