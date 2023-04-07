Staying Active with Verizon

Verizon’s tech expert Chris Serico joins us to show the latest technology that can take your workout experience to the next level this spring and summer.

Featured Products:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Fitbit Inspire 3

Google Pixel Watch

Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Otterbox Symmetry Case

Learn more about these products on Verizon’s website or at a store near you. While you’re there, ask them about Verizon Mobile Protect — starting at $17 per line you will get: