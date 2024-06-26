Starling’s Steamed Pork Buns

Chef Wyatt Evans from Starling Neighborhood Eatery gives us his recipe for steamed pork buns.

Steamed Pork Buns Recipe

Ingredients:

3 ea. Bao Buns (300 g size) find these in your local Asian market in the freezer section

6 oz. Roasted Pork Belly (recipe follows)

10 g. Starling Pickles (recipe follows)

15 g. Pickled Daikon and Carrot (recipe follows)

5 g. Hoisin Sauce, or to taste

.5 g Mint Leaves, torn

.5 g Cilantro Leaves, picked

Method: Place slices of roasted pork belly in a non-stick pan over medium heat; cook for 5 minutes per side, or until caramelized on both sides and heated through. Place pork on a paper towel to drain. Steam bao buns for 1 – 2 minutes until heated through and soft; gently open them at the fold while warm. Assemble steam buns by brushing hoisin sauce on the inside of the bao, place one slice of pork belly in each bao followed by pickles and herbs like you are building a taco.

Roasted Pork Belly Recipe

Ingredients:

5# Pork Belly, skinless

¼ C. Granulated Sugar

¼ C. Kosher Salt

Method: Mix salt and sugar together. Coat pork belly with a single layer of mixture. Allow to cure overnight. Next day roast at 325 degrees for 1.5 – 2 hours until tender. Remove from oven and press overnight before slicing. Slice into 1.5 – 2 ounce planks roughly 2 inches wide.

Starling Pickles Recipe

Ingredients:

6 ea. English Cucumbers, sliced 1/4″ thick on a mandoline

3 T. Kosher Salt

3 T. Granulated Sugar

3 C. Water

1 ½ C. Rice Wine Vinegar

1/3 C. Granulated Sugar

2 T. Kosher Salt

1 T. Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

Method: Mix together salt and sugar and toss with sliced cucumbers; Let sit 2hours. Bring water, vinegar, sugar, salt and chili flakes to a boil in a saucepot large enough to allow for a boil. Allow brine to cool to room temperature before pouring over cucumbers. Allow to sit overnight to develop flavor.

Pickled Daikon & Carrot Recipe

Ingredients:

100 g. Carrots, peeled and julienne on a mandolin

100 g. Daikon, peeled and julienne on a mandolin

2 g. Kosher Salt

120 g. Aji Mirin

250 g. Rice Wine Vinegar

25 g. Ginger, peeled and sliced

Method – Julienne carrots and daikon. Rinse well with cold water and drain. Bring liquid to a boil, then pour over daikon, carrot mix. Do not strain out ginger during this process, the ginger still has flavor to give.

