Spring Collection
Sara Rogers, the trend expert at Mall of America, shows off some spring fashions from brands with a “green initiative.”
H&M – MODEL 1 – HANNA
Blue blazer HM $50
White tank HM $9.99
Shorts H&M $29.99
Black sandals HM $34.99
Crossbody Aldo $49.98
UP WEST – MODEL 2 – MILLI
Denim jacket Up West $128.00
Dress Up West $88.00
Necktie Ragstock $5.00
Sneakers DSW $69.99
RAGSTOCK – MODEL 3 – SOPHIA
Baseball hat Fjall Raven $40.00
Leather Jacket Ragstock $65.00
Tshirt Ragstock $19.00
Sweatpants Fabletics $54.95
Sneakers Aldo $90.00