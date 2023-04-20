Spring Collection

Sara Rogers, the trend expert at Mall of America, shows off some spring fashions from brands with a “green initiative.”

H&M – MODEL 1 – HANNA



Blue blazer HM $50

White tank HM $9.99

Shorts H&M $29.99

Black sandals HM $34.99

Crossbody Aldo $49.98



UP WEST – MODEL 2 – MILLI



Denim jacket Up West $128.00

Dress Up West $88.00

Necktie Ragstock $5.00

Sneakers DSW $69.99



RAGSTOCK – MODEL 3 – SOPHIA



Baseball hat Fjall Raven $40.00

Leather Jacket Ragstock $65.00

Tshirt Ragstock $19.00

Sweatpants Fabletics $54.95

Sneakers Aldo $90.00