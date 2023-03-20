Spring Closet Clothes Cleanup

Melissa Hardin from Sylvia + Louisa Boutique shares ways to utilize clothes already in your closet for spring outfits.

COLORFUL FLUTTER SLEEVE TOPS – Kay

Don’t throw out your flutter sleeve, colorful tops just yet! We are still seeing bright color this season along with shoulder details. This royal blue top looks darling with a light wash denim or you can give it a more bohemian vibe with some wide flares. Bust out your totes…perfect work bag or farmers market tote!

LIGHTWEIGHT SPRING SWEATERS – Nicole

Feminine, lightweight and colorful sweaters are a MUST HAVE this Spring! Find unexpected details such as a bell sleeve or a color that makes you happy! This kelly green pairs perfectly over a dress or with light wash denim. Turn it up even more with white sneakers or a sling back sandal! Add a neutral backpack to elevate your look.

CLASSIC BUTTON-UP – Nichole

Don’t ditch your “work attire” so soon! Classic button ups can be worn so many ways in the Spring/Summer. This ivory and blue stripe can be layered over a sundress, tank top or even over your bathing suit! Light layers are the epitome of spring. This is a closet piece you will wear again and again all season long. We dressed it down with a new Spring belt bag!

