Spiritual hygiene is a concept that refers to the practices we adopt to maintain the health and well-being of our spiritual and energetic selves. It involves energy cleansing and protecting and nurturing one’s spiritual self. It’s similar to physical hygiene, but instead of focusing on the cleanliness of our bodies, it aims to cleanse and protect our inner worlds! Our Happy Medium, Jodi Livon joins us how this is helpful.

