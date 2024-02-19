Sour Cream Pound Cake from Lutunji

Sour Cream Pound Cake

Since 2018, Lutunji Abram has used her skills as a baker to create sweet treats while giving back. Now he’s opened her own bakery called Lutunji’s Palate.

1 1/2 cup unsalted butter room temperature

3 cups granulated sugar

6 large eggs

3 cup Flour-sifted (I use unbleached pre-sifted flour)

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 cup sour cream room temperature

2 tbsp pure vanilla extract

Instructions

• Start by preheating your oven to 325 F then liberally spray a 12 cup bundt pan with non-stick baking spray.

• In your stand mixer bowl, add butter and sugar and mix for 3-4 minutes on high speed until very pale yellow and fluffy.

• Next add eggs, one at a time, combining well after each addition and scraping down the sides of your bowl as needed.

• Turn your mixer down to its lowest speed, and slowly add flour into batter in two increments then add salt and baking soda. Be careful not to overbeat.

• Lastly add in sour cream and vanilla extract, scrape down sides and mix until just combined and turn off mixer.

• Pour cake batter into prepared bundt pan and bake for 1 hour and 15- 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.

• Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes then invert cake on serving plate for at least an hour or until the cake is cool to touch.

