Snacks for Hockey Moms
Laurie Crowell, owner of Golden Fig, decided some hockey Mom elevated snacks were in order for watching some State Hockey tournaments.
Cacio e Pepe popcorn
1/2 C popcorn kernels
3/4 C freshly grated parmesan (microplane zested is a must)
1 TB olive oil
1/3 C butter
1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper
Kosher salt to taste
Pop popcorn
In small saucepan melt butter, oil, pepper and parmesan
Toss popcorn with melted butter mixture until well coated.
Salt if needed
Honey Chili Feta
1 -8 oz block feta cheese
1 drizzle of olive oil
3 ish TB chili crisp
1 good squeeze of honey
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Place feta in a baking dish and drizzle with olive oil
Bake for 10 minutes then turn broiler on and broil about 2 minutes until golden on top.
Remove baking dish from oven, transfer feta to serving plate.
Top with chili crisp and honey and serve immediately
Candied Pecan Chex Mix
1/2 C butter
1/2 C dark brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla bean paste
Pinch of kosher salt
4 1/2 C corn Chex
4 1/2 C rice Chex
2 C mini pretzels
Kosher salt to sprinkle after baked
1 C candied pecans
1 C dried fruit (add this as you are going to eat it. You don’t want the moisture from the blueberries or cranberries to make the Chex mix soft)
Preheat oven to 250 degrees
In small pan melt butter, stir in brown sugar, vanilla and salt
in large bowl pour melted butter/sugar mix
Add cereal and pretzels and bake for an hour. Stirring every 15 minutes to be sure it bakes evenly and is golden brown
Take out of oven an sprinkle on salt.
When cool, mix in candied pecans
If bagging up to go, add in your favorite dried fruit before you leave the house!
Store in airtight container a few weeks