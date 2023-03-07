Snacks for Hockey Moms

Laurie Crowell, owner of Golden Fig, decided some hockey Mom elevated snacks were in order for watching some State Hockey tournaments.

Cacio e Pepe popcorn

1/2 C popcorn kernels

3/4 C freshly grated parmesan (microplane zested is a must)

1 TB olive oil

1/3 C butter

1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper

Kosher salt to taste

Pop popcorn

In small saucepan melt butter, oil, pepper and parmesan

Toss popcorn with melted butter mixture until well coated.

Salt if needed



Honey Chili Feta

1 -8 oz block feta cheese

1 drizzle of olive oil

3 ish TB chili crisp

1 good squeeze of honey



Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Place feta in a baking dish and drizzle with olive oil

Bake for 10 minutes then turn broiler on and broil about 2 minutes until golden on top.

Remove baking dish from oven, transfer feta to serving plate.

Top with chili crisp and honey and serve immediately



Candied Pecan Chex Mix

1/2 C butter

1/2 C dark brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

Pinch of kosher salt

4 1/2 C corn Chex

4 1/2 C rice Chex

2 C mini pretzels

Kosher salt to sprinkle after baked

1 C candied pecans

1 C dried fruit (add this as you are going to eat it. You don’t want the moisture from the blueberries or cranberries to make the Chex mix soft)

Preheat oven to 250 degrees

In small pan melt butter, stir in brown sugar, vanilla and salt

in large bowl pour melted butter/sugar mix

Add cereal and pretzels and bake for an hour. Stirring every 15 minutes to be sure it bakes evenly and is golden brown

Take out of oven an sprinkle on salt.

When cool, mix in candied pecans

If bagging up to go, add in your favorite dried fruit before you leave the house!

Store in airtight container a few weeks