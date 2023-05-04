Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Burrito Bowl
Registered dietitian, Holly Ellison, is in the studio to share her recipe for a slow cooker pork carnitas burrito bowl. You can find her recipe below.
INGREDIENTS
For the Carnitas:
- 3 lbs. boneless pork shoulder or butt roast, patted dry (about 3½ lbs. for bone-in)
- 4 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced or chopped
- 1 tbsp. chili powder
- 1 tbsp. cumin
- 2 tsp. dried oregano
- ⅛ tsp. cinnamon
- 2 tsp. fine salt
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- ¼ cup lime juice
- ½ cup orange juice
INSTRUCTIONS
Slow Cooker Directions
- Pat the pork shoulder or butt dry with paper towels.
- In a small bowl, combine the chili powder, cumin, dried oregano, cinnamon, chipotle powder, salt, and black pepper to make the spice rub.
- Rub the spice mixture onto the entire surface of the pork. This can be done up to 3 days in advance and the pork stored, covered, in the fridge until ready to cook.
- Place the pork in the slow cooker, fat cap facing up (the ‘fat cap’ is the thick layer of fat). Place the onions and garlic on top of the pork.
- Pour the lime juice and orange juice over all and place the lid on the slow cooker. No stirring necessary!
- Set the slow cooker to LOW and cook for 8-9 hours or until the pork shreds easily with a fork.
- When the pork is done (internal cooking temperature of 145˚F), remove from the slow cooker to a bowl or baking dish and shred with two forks, adding a little of the liquid from the slow cooker as needed to moisten and season the meat.
- Optional: Spread shredded pork on a baking sheet and broil for 3-4 minutes until edges of pork are crispy. Alternatively, you can place shredded pork in a hot, preheated cast iron skillet and allow it to sit, undisturbed, for 5-6 minutes to allow pork to get crispy. Stir and cook an additional 2-3 minutes or until edges are crispy.
- Serve with desired toppings.
TOPPING AND SERVING SUGGESTIONS FOR BURRITO BOWLS:
- Rice (White rice, brown rice, or cauliflower rice)
- Beans (Refried, black or pinto beans)
- Lettuce (Chopped romaine lettuce, spring mix or ‘power’ greens salad mix)
- Chopped tomatoes, Pico de Gallo, salsa and/or your favorite hot sauce
- Guacamole or diced avocado
- Bolthouse Farms cilantro avocado yogurt dressing
- Sour cream
- Crumbled Cotija or feta cheese
- Jalapeños, banana peppers
- Pickled onions
- Sautéed fajita veggies (peppers and onions)
- Fresh cilantro
- Lime wedges