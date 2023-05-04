Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Burrito Bowl

By KSTP

Registered dietitian, Holly Ellison, is in the studio to share her recipe for a slow cooker pork carnitas burrito bowl. You can find her recipe below.

INGREDIENTS

For the Carnitas:

  • 3 lbs. boneless pork shoulder or butt roast, patted dry (about 3½ lbs. for bone-in)
  • 4 tsp. minced garlic
  • 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced or chopped
  • 1 tbsp. chili powder
  • 1 tbsp. cumin
  • 2 tsp. dried oregano
  • ⅛ tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 tsp. fine salt
  • ½ tsp. black pepper
  • ¼ cup lime juice
  • ½ cup orange juice

INSTRUCTIONS

Slow Cooker Directions

  1. Pat the pork shoulder or butt dry with paper towels.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the chili powder, cumin, dried oregano, cinnamon, chipotle powder, salt, and black pepper to make the spice rub.
  3. Rub the spice mixture onto the entire surface of the pork. This can be done up to 3 days in advance and the pork stored, covered, in the fridge until ready to cook.
  4. Place the pork in the slow cooker, fat cap facing up (the ‘fat cap’ is the thick layer of fat). Place the onions and garlic on top of the pork.
  5. Pour the lime juice and orange juice over all and place the lid on the slow cooker. No stirring necessary!
  6. Set the slow cooker to LOW and cook for 8-9 hours or until the pork shreds easily with a fork.
  7. When the pork is done (internal cooking temperature of 145˚F), remove from the slow cooker to a bowl or baking dish and shred with two forks, adding a little of the liquid from the slow cooker as needed to moisten and season the meat.
  8. Optional: Spread shredded pork on a baking sheet and broil for 3-4 minutes until edges of pork are crispy. Alternatively, you can place shredded pork in a hot, preheated cast iron skillet and allow it to sit, undisturbed, for 5-6 minutes to allow pork to get crispy. Stir and cook an additional 2-3 minutes or until edges are crispy.
  9. Serve with desired toppings.

TOPPING AND SERVING SUGGESTIONS FOR BURRITO BOWLS:

  • Rice (White rice, brown rice, or cauliflower rice)
  • Beans (Refried, black or pinto beans)
  • Lettuce (Chopped romaine lettuce, spring mix or ‘power’ greens salad mix)
  • Chopped tomatoes, Pico de Gallo, salsa and/or your favorite hot sauce
  • Guacamole or diced avocado
  • Bolthouse Farms cilantro avocado yogurt dressing
  • Sour cream
  • Crumbled Cotija or feta cheese
  • Jalapeños, banana peppers
  • Pickled onions
  • Sautéed fajita veggies (peppers and onions)
  • Fresh cilantro
  • Lime wedges