Skull Head Pizza & Pasta Salad

Baking instructor Nancy Burgeson has an activity to get a headstart on the Halloween festivities and get a good dinner in the kids before heading out trick or treating.

Skull Head Pizza

1 can (any brand) prepared croissant rolls (or use your own homemade pizza dough)

Open can and lay out the entire package in a square and seal all perforations.

Cut dough into 6 long pieces which will cover each of the 6 skull head shapes. (Nancy uses a Nordic Ware Haunted Skull cakelet pan.

Press into pan leaving extra dough on each piece to cover over when filled with toppings.

Spoon about 2 Tbsp pizza sauce over dough

Place pepperoni, cooked sausage or hamburger over sauce

Add any other toppings of choice

Cover with cheeses of your choice

Lay remaining piece of dough over each skull sealing well

Bake at 275 degrees until nicely browned

Let set in pan 10 minutes prior to carefully removing from pan

ENJOY!

Kid Friendly Pasta Salad

Use a colorful pasta in different shapes – the more color the better

Prepare pasta as per package direction; rinse and chill

While pasta is chilling cut veggies of choice into small pieces

Add vegges to the chilled pasta and coat well with dressing of your choice. (Nancy uses Olive Garden Italian dressing)

Chill salad for several hours

*Nancy mixes everything in gallon ziplock bags and then places in bowl when ready to serve