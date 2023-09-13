Simple Fitness Routine

The human body is made to move and with the seasons changing, and fall bringing a little more structure to our lives, some of us may feel ready to bring in a fitness routine.

Sometimes what stops us in our tracks is simply the fear of being sore, and the fear of not sticking with it. This simple routine is a great way to prep our bodies for a consistent movement routine, and help us get the ball rolling!

What if we just made our goal about moving freely, having good balance, and having vibrant energy? Nickie Carrigan, owner of The Warehouse, shows us how.

Email Nickie at contact.ncfitness@gmail.com and mention TCL for a 2 pack of fitness classes for $22. Can be used for in person or virtual classes.

Fitness Movies: