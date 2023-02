We’re in the dog days of winter – so let’s embrace it with a dog sledding excursion! This bucket-list activity will take you back in time, get you connected to nature and you’ll meet a furry pack of adorable Siberian huskies!

Tcl reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us an hour northwest of the cities to Silent Run Adventures in Monticello… to get her mush on. Reservations for Silent Run Adventures are required. For more information, click here.