You know when you look at a clock and notice a repeated pattern like 11:11 or 3:33? You could see these as coincidences or as a sign. Our Happy Medium, Jodi Livon, sees these moments of serendipity like little winks from the universe. She is here today to tell us how to recognize them and what they mean.

You can go see Jodi on July 30th at the Lake Harriet Bandshell. Click here to learn more!