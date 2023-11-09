Shrimp Fritters with Haskell’s Ted Farrell

Twin Cities Live’s wine guy, Haskell’s Ted Farrell, shares a recipe for shrimp fritters, along with wine pairings for your Thanksgiving feast!



Ingredients

1 lb. raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 c finely diced red peppers

1/2 c finely chopped green onions

2 Tbsp seafood seasoning

3 Tbsp olive oil

Kosher/Sea Salt, to taste

Instructions

Put all the shrimp into a food processor and grind it to a paste.

Remove shrimp paste and place into a mixing bowl. Fold in peppers, onions, and seasoning.

Heat oil in a skillet. Using a spoon, remove small portions of the paste and drop into the heated skillet. Fry on both sides 2-3 minutes a side. Remove from skillet to paper towels. Salt and serve.