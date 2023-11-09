Shrimp Fritters with Haskell’s Ted Farrell
Twin Cities Live’s wine guy, Haskell’s Ted Farrell, shares a recipe for shrimp fritters, along with wine pairings for your Thanksgiving feast!
Ingredients
1 lb. raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 c finely diced red peppers
1/2 c finely chopped green onions
2 Tbsp seafood seasoning
3 Tbsp olive oil
Kosher/Sea Salt, to taste
Instructions
Put all the shrimp into a food processor and grind it to a paste.
Remove shrimp paste and place into a mixing bowl. Fold in peppers, onions, and seasoning.
Heat oil in a skillet. Using a spoon, remove small portions of the paste and drop into the heated skillet. Fry on both sides 2-3 minutes a side. Remove from skillet to paper towels. Salt and serve.