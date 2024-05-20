Chef Robin Asbell makes shiitake mushroom-walnut tacos for this week’s Monday Night Meal.

Ingredients

1 large onion, peeled and quartered

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound shiitake mushroom, stems removed

1 1/2 cups walnuts

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon salt

Crema

2 large avocado

2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, approximately

1/2 teaspoon salt

12 corn tortillas or bibb lettuce leaves

Mexican hot sauce, such as Tapatio

Recipe

In a food processor, place the onion and pulse to chop finely, not puree. In a 14-inch skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat and scrape the onions into the pan. Stir.

In the food processor bowl, place half of the mushrooms and pulse until minced, then scrape into the onions in the pan. Repeat with the remaining mushrooms. Scrape the container and add the walnuts to the processor, and pulse on and off to mince to the size of ground beef. Reserve.

Stir the mushrooms until they are shrunken, browned, and the pan is nearly dry. Add the garlic and stir for a minute. Add the chili powder, smoked paprika, cayenne, oregano and salt. Stir in the walnuts and cook until fragrant, about a minute. Take off the heat and keep warm. Makes about 3 cups.

Make Crema: In a processor, place the avocado and puree. Scrape down and repeat as needed. Add lime, almond milk, salt and garlic and process. Transfer to a small bowl.

To warm the tortillas, toast each one in a dry skillet set over medium heat for about 30 seconds per side. Alternatively, wrap the stack in foil and warm in a 350 oven for 20 minutes.

Serve 1/4 cup of mushroom filling and 1/4 cup of mango salsa in each tortilla or lettuce leaf. Drizzle with hot sauce as desired.

Lime Quinoa with Black Beans and Mango

Serves 4

1 cup quinoa

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon fresh lime zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup canola oil

1/2 cup cilantro, coarsely chopped

1 medium red jalapeno, chopped

1 large carrot, shredded

1 large mango, chopped

1 large avocado, cubed

2 medium scallion, chopped

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed