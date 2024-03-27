Scheel’s Golf Gear

TCL Reporter Kelli Hanson stopped by Scheel’s in Eden Prairie to check out some of their golf gear ahead of golf season.

Go to Scheel’s on April 20th for these opportunities:

– FREE gift for the first 50 people to the golf shop

– Over $3,000 in giveaways!!

– 20% off ALL golf clothing + deals on golf equipment and accessories

– FREE fittings with our golf experts (registration required)

– Exclusive polo and towel drop from Legendary + Pin Hunters

– Meet with vendors from the top golf brands including Titleiest, Taylormade, Ping, Pumba, Callaway, UNRL, Waggle, Swannies, Travis Mathews, Legendary

– Putt to raise money for First Tee of Minnesota — For every putt made, SCHEELS will donate $5 to First Tee of MN.

– Take a picture with the 3M Open trophy!