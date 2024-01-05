Susan Ritts, the author behind the website, Putting on the Ritts, shares a recipe that works as a side or a dinner entree!

Sautéed Zucchini, Squash, White Onion and Potato

Ingredients:

3 zucchini, cut into 1/2 inch discs

3 yellow squash, cut into 1/2 inch discs

1 medium yellow or white onion, cut into thin slices

1 package mini potatoes

Crazy Good Dressing seasoned olive oil or plain olive oil

Instructions:

Heat oil in large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add sliced onion and sauté until soft. Add potatoes and continue to sauté for about 5 minutes or until potatoes and onions begin to brown. Add sliced vegetables. Sauté all until parts of vegetables & potatoes are dark brown and crispy. Note: vegetables can also be sautéed until light brown if you prefer vegetables more “medium” done.