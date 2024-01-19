Sautéed Roman Lamb Chops
Terry John Zila, chef and owner of Hepcat Coffee, shows us how we can easily add lamb chops to our dinner routine.
Ingredients:
4 large garlic cloves, crushed
¼ cup fresh rosemary leaves, minced
¼ cup fresh thyme leaves, minced
Pinch cayenne pepper
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
16 small lamb chops, New Zealand or Australian lamb if available
4 ounces unsalted butter
- In a food processor fitted with a metal blade, pulse together the garlic, rosemary, thyme, cayenne, and salt.
- Pour in olive oil in a slow, steady stream and pulse into a paste. Rub the paste on both sides of the lamb chops and let them marinate for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator.
- Divide the unsalted butter between 2 skillets, preferably non-stick. Heat until butter begins to bubble.
- Add the chops and sear for about 2 to 4 minutes, or until browned. Turn the chops and cook for another 3 minutes for medium-rare. Do not overcook.