Sautéed Roman Lamb Chops

Terry John Zila, chef and owner of Hepcat Coffee, shows us how we can easily add lamb chops to our dinner routine.

Ingredients:

4 large garlic cloves, crushed

¼ cup fresh rosemary leaves, minced

¼ cup fresh thyme leaves, minced

Pinch cayenne pepper

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

16 small lamb chops, New Zealand or Australian lamb if available

4 ounces unsalted butter

In a food processor fitted with a metal blade, pulse together the garlic, rosemary, thyme, cayenne, and salt. Pour in olive oil in a slow, steady stream and pulse into a paste. Rub the paste on both sides of the lamb chops and let them marinate for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator. Divide the unsalted butter between 2 skillets, preferably non-stick. Heat until butter begins to bubble. Add the chops and sear for about 2 to 4 minutes, or until browned. Turn the chops and cook for another 3 minutes for medium-rare. Do not overcook.

