Sancocho Panameño

In just about every culture you are going to find soups. Amalia Moreno-Damgaard shows us a Panamanian chicken and root vegetable soup.

Recipe by Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard (AmaliaLLC.com)

4 to 6 chicken thighs, skinless

1 1⁄2 cups diced yellow onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1⁄4 cup diced green bell pepper

1⁄4 cup diced red bell pepper

1⁄2 to 1 ají chombo (native pepper, or substitute with (habanero chile pepper), seeded, minced

3⁄4 cup cilantro leaves and stems

1 1⁄2 quarts chicken stock

1 corn on the cob, in quarters

2 small chunks yuca, halved lengthwise

2 small chunks ñame (yam), halved lengthwise 3⁄4 teaspoon crumbled oregano

1 1⁄2 teaspoons Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Cilantro leaves, chopped

Combine the first 8 ingredients in a soup pot and bring to a quick boil, lower the heat, and simmer, covered, for 10 minutes.

Add the remaining ingredients (except the chopped cilantro), and simmer gently, covered, for 30 minutes. The root vegetables should be falling apart, if not, cook a bit longer, in 5-minute increments. This will make the soup a bit cloudy and slightly thick. Remove and discard what is left of the cilantro leaves and stems.

Ladle into individual bowls, garnish with the chopped cilantro, and serve.