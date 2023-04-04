Saint Paul Saints 2023 BallPig
Dennis Hauth, a farmer from Wisconsin, joins Ben and Tatum to share the name of the 2023 Saint Paul Saints BallPig. Below you can find more information on the Saint Paul Saints BallPig. You can click here to purchase tickets to upcoming games. Make sure you tune in to Minnesota Live all this week for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to a Saints game of your choice.
Saint Paul Saints Ballpig:
- Saints have had a BallPig for 30 seasons
- Last year’s was named ChopGun
- This year’s name: Mud Grant
- This season’s pig was selected from more than 1,000 entries in the Name the Pig Contest.
- The winning entry was submitted by, Bug Rosenfield of Minneapolis