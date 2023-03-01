Rutabaga Soup

By KSTP

Karyn Tomlinson, the chef behind St. Paul restaurant Myriel, shares her recipe for rutabaga soup.

Ingredients:

  • 1 large or 2 small peeled and cubed rutabaga
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • Water
  • Salt
  • Additional butter
  • 1-2 tsp white wine vinegar
  • 1-2 tsp brown sugar
  • Garnish: heavy cream/creme fraiche

Directions:

  • Roast the rutabaga at 350 in an ovenproof dish with a little water to cover the bottom and a pat of butter
  • Cover and cook until rutabaga is tender
  • Save the liquid
  • Using vitamix or immersion blender, puree the rutabaga until it’s smooth, using cooking liquid and additional water if needed for blending
  • At the end of blending, add 1-2 tablespoons cold butter to achieve desired creaminess
  • Season with just enough brown sugar, vinegar, and salt
  • Top with heavy cream or creme fraiche