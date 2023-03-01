Rutabaga Soup
Karyn Tomlinson, the chef behind St. Paul restaurant Myriel, shares her recipe for rutabaga soup. To make a reservation at Myriel, click here.
Ingredients:
- 1 large or 2 small peeled and cubed rutabaga
- 1 Tbsp butter
- Water
- Salt
- Additional butter
- 1-2 tsp white wine vinegar
- 1-2 tsp brown sugar
- Garnish: heavy cream/creme fraiche
Directions:
- Roast the rutabaga at 350 in an ovenproof dish with a little water to cover the bottom and a pat of butter
- Cover and cook until rutabaga is tender
- Save the liquid
- Using vitamix or immersion blender, puree the rutabaga until it’s smooth, using cooking liquid and additional water if needed for blending
- At the end of blending, add 1-2 tablespoons cold butter to achieve desired creaminess
- Season with just enough brown sugar, vinegar, and salt
- Top with heavy cream or creme fraiche