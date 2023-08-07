Rob’s Thai Steak Sandwich

Cooking for Dads host, Rob Barrett makes a perfect summer sandwich – great for a crowd or your family.

Rob’s Thai Steak sandwiches

Ingredients:

1 lb Sirloin Tip steak cut thin (from Aldi)

1/2 C teriyaki sauce (recipe below)

1/2 C Peanut Sauce (Recipe Below

4 hamburger buns

1/2 C pickled carrots (recipe below)

lettuce

tomatoes

Mayo

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Place thinly sliced steak in plastic bag and pour teriyaki sauce over it. Toss it to coat and place in refrigerator for 1-5 hours.

2. Heat grill or large frying pan to high heat. If using a pan coat bottom with sesame oil to keep the steak from sticking. Cook the steak each side for 1 minute or until just browned. Remove from heat, let it sit for a few minutes, add a little salt and pepper, then cut into short strips.

4. Coat hamburger bun with mayo, place steak on the bottom half, cover meat with peanut sauce, then add pickled carrots, tomatoes and lettuce.

5. Enjoy.

To make your own Teriyaki sauce:

Place equal parts sugar and soy sauce in a pan. For instance 1 cup of each. Add some slices of fresh ginger root if you want (optional). Bring to a boil. Lower heat to low and let it simmer for 5 minutes. Remove ginger root with a slotted spoon. Keep in the fridge for up to a year.

To make your own peanut sauce (Highly recommended):

Place 1 spoonful Red Curry paste, 1 can of coconut milk, 2 spoonfuls of fish sauce, 3 spoonfuls of peanut butter, and 3 spoonfuls of sugar in a pan. bring to a simmer and stir until everything is combined. Keep in refrigerator for up to 2 months.

To make pickled carrots:

Wash and peel a large carrot. Then cut into small strips using a julienner or a knife.

Place in small tupperware and just cover with apple cider vinegar and a pinch of sugar. Let them soak for a 1/2 an hour or longer. Remove carrots from vinegar to eat but keep remaining carrots in the vinegar in the refrigerator indefinitely.

