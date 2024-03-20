Rob’s Super Bubbly Focaccia

Super Bubbly Focaccia

Cooking for Dad’s host, Rob Barrett, shares his recipe for a warm focaccia.

Ingredients:

270 warm water

1 sp salt

1 sp evoo

1 sp yeast

1 sp sugar

300 gm bread flour

extra olive oil for dressing

1 garlic clove sliced thinly.

Directions:

1. In a medium sized bowl with high sides, combine 270 warm water.

2. sp salt, 1 sp evoo, 1 sp yeast, and 1 sp sugar

3. Stir

4. Add 300 gs bread flour

5. Stir with a fork until just combined and gluten strands appear, about 30-40 seconds.

6. Cover and let rise in slightly warmed oven, 75-80 degrees, for 30 minutes.

7. Wet hands and fold over all 4 corners of the dough,.

8. Cover with plastic and place in warm oven for 20 minutes.

9. Remove and repeat the folding process 3 more times.

10. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper, brush with olive oil.

11. Place dough in middle of parchment paper and gently spread out.

12. Sprinkle with olive oil and brush so that all is covered.

13. Place in warm oven to rise for 60 minutes.

14. Remove from oven, preheat to 425 convection, 450 conventional.

15. Sprinkle dough again with olive oil.

16. Get fingers wet and push holes in dough with fingers to get some texture to it.

17. Sprinkle with garlic salt.

18. Take one clove of garlic and slice thinly, placing the slices on the dough.

19. Bake for 12-15 minutes until internal temp is 200 and crust is golden brown.

20. Cool on a cooling rack.

21. Enjoy

© Cooking for Dads 2024

Ingredients: 270 warm water 1 sp salt 1 sp evoo 1 sp yeast 1 sp sugar 300 gm bread flour extra olive oil for dressing ! garlic clove sliced thinly. Directions: 1, In a medium sized bowl with high sides, combine 270 warm water, 1 sp salt, 1 sp evoo, 1 sp yeast, and 1 sp sugar 2, Stir 3; Add 300 gs bread flour 4. Stir with a fork until just combined and gluten strands appear, about 30-40 seconds. 5. Cover and let rise in slightly warmed oven, 75-80 degrees, for 30 minutes. 6, Wet hands and fold over all 4 corners of the dough,. 7, Cover with plastic and place in warm oven for 20 minutes. 8. Remove and repeat the folding process 3 more times. 9. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper, brush with olive oil. 10. Place dough in middle of parchment paper and gently spread out. 11. Sprinkle with olive oil and brush so that all is covered. 12. Place in warm oven to rise for 60 minutes. 13. Remove from oven, preheat to 425 convection, 450 conventional. 14. Sprinkle dough again with olive oil. 15. Get fingers wet and push holes in dough with fingers to get some texture to it. 16. Sprinkle with garlic salt. 17. Take one clove of garlic and slice thinly, placing the slices on the dough. 18. Bake for 12-15 minutes until internal temp is 200 and crust is golden brown. 19. Cool on a cooling rack. 20. Enjoy © Cooking for Dads 2024