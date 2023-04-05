Rob’s Chicken Soup

It’s no secret that one of the best deals you can get at the grocery store is the rotisserie chicken. But, once you’ve picked off the meat and eaten your meal, don’t throw the bones away! Rob Barrett from Cooking for Dads says make a soup with it!

Ingredients:

1 Leftover rotisserie Chicken (carcass and meat)

10 cups of water

1 sp salt

1 sp pepper

1/2 onion chopped

8 baby carrots

1 stick celery, chopped

1 C Chicken stock

2 sp thyme

1 sp honey

3 sp corn starch

2 garlic cloves chopped

3 sp cooking sherry

1/4 cup cream

4 C additional vegetables – handful of chopped broccoli, pea pods, carrots, etc.

4 C chicken meat, chopped

1 sp Better Than Bouillon

Directions:

1. Remove excess meat from Costco Chicken. Chop meat and save for later.

2. Place bones in large pan and cover with 10 cups of water.

3. Add 8 baby carrots, 1/2 chopped onion, chopped celery, salt and pepper and bring to a boil

4. Lower the heat and simmer covered for 4 hours.

5. Remove from heat and strain soup through strainer to get the big chucks out. Return soup to pan.

6. Remove the cooked carrots from strainer and return to soup.

7. Add 1 C chicken stock if necessary.

8. Add 4 C of assorted chopped vegetables – carrots, broccoli, pea pods, etc.

9. Add 4 C chopped chicken meat, thyme, honey, garlic, sherry, and the Better Than Bouillon.

10. In a cup with a little water dissolve corn starch into a liquid. Add to soup.

11. Add cream and stir.

12. Simmer on low heat until vegetables are cooked, around 10 minutes.

13. Salt and pepper to taste – about 1 sp each.

© 2023 Cooking for Dads