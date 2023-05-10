Rice Paper Rolls
Vegetarian cookbook author Robin Asbell joins us with tricks to making delicious vegetable rolls.
Rice Paper Salad Rolls with Ranch
Ingredients:
- 8 12 in rice paper rounds
- 4 ounces mixed greens
- 1 large carrot, shredded
- 4 medium radish, chopped
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
- Ranch dressing
Directions:
- In a large bowl, toss the greens and carrot. In a small bowl, stir mustard, sugar and olive oil, then toss with greens mixture.
- To make rolls, put hot water in a large bowl and set up a cutting board and a plate or container for the finished rolls. Quickly dip one or two wrappers in the water, then place on the cutting board. In the lower third of the wrap, place a small handful of filling, about 1/3 cup. Fold the sides in and roll up. Put on a plate seam side down, and continue, placing rolls so that they do not touch. As you work, cover with a damp towel.
- Serve with Ranch in small bowls for dipping.
Asian Vegetable Salad Rolls with Peanut Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 small carrot, shredded
- 2 large scallions, slivered
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, torn
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce, to taste
- 2 teaspoons ginger, grated
- 6 large romaine leaves, torn
- 8 ounces pre-baked tofu, chopped
- 16 pieces rice paper wrappers, approximately
Peanut Hoisin Sauce
- 1/4 cup hoisin sauce
- 1/4 cup smooth peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce, to taste
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix the carrots, scallions and cilantro. In a cup, stir the lemon, sugar, soy and ginger and then pour over the carrot mixture, toss to coat. Tear the romaine leaves and put them in a bowl, chop the tofu and put it in a bowl.
- To make rolls, put hot water in a large bowl and set up a cutting board and a plate or container for the finished rolls. Quickly dip one or two wrappers in the water, then place on the cutting board. Put a layer of lettuce across the bottom third of the round, put 1/8 of the tofu on that and 1/8 of the carrot mixture. Fold the wrappers in from the sides, up from bottom, then roll up.
- Put on plate and cover with a damp towel. It is important that they be kept moist, they dry out quickly. If holding to serve in more than an hour, wrap tightly in plastic. Serve with dipping sauce.
- Sauce: In a small bowl, stir the hoisin sauce, peanut butter, water and sriracha sauce. Serve with rolls.
