Rice Cooker Recipes
Chef Justin Sutherland is experimenting with an appliance you might be underutilizing – the rice cooker.
Miso turmeric soup
1 quart water
¼ cup dried shiitake mushrooms crumbled by hand
1 tsp turmeric 1 in knob ginger graded
I sheet dried nori torn into 1in pieces
6 Tbsp white or yellow miso
1/2 cup green kale torn into 1in pieces
1/2 cup green onion chopped (including whites)
1/2 cup firm tofu cut into 1\2 in cubes
2 tsp rice wine vinegar 1 hot chili (Birds Eye or Thai)
1/4 cup bonito flakes
1/2 cup shredded roasted chicken (rotisserie chicken from grocery store works perfect)
Heat water in rice cooker with shiitake, turmeric, ginger, chili, miso, vinegar, and bonito.
Divide, kale, chicken, scallions, tofu, and nori between 2 bowls (or one large bowl if you’re hungry.
Bring broth to simmer for 10 min and stir until miso is dissolved. Remove the chili and pour broth over soup garnishes.
Chicken broccoli mushroom bake
½ lb boneless skinless chicken breast cut into 1” cubes
2 cups broccoli florets
1 cup sliced mushrooms
1 6 oz package stuffing mix
4 Tbsp butter
¼ cup cream of mushroom soup
¼ cup celery
1 cup chicken stock
¼ fried onions
1Tbsp chopped parsley
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1 tsp cooking oil
Add oil and butter to rice cooker until melted
Add chicken broccoli celery and mushrooms to pot season with salt and pepper close lid and let cook 5 min open lid stir and cook 2 more min.
Add chicken stock, cream of mushroom and stuffing mix stirring gently
Close lid and cook 6-8 more min until all liquid is absorbed. Garnish with crispy onions and parsley.
20-minute Jambalaya
8oz package Cajun rice and beans
10 ounce can diced tomatoes with green chilies and liquid
2.5 cups chicken broth
Two andouille sausage links (optional)
Half cup small shrimp (optional)
One medium yellow onion
One small green pepper
One jalapeño
Three stalks celery
Two cloves garlic
Three sprigs thyme
Two Bay leaves
2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning @14spicemn
2 tablespoons @crybabycraigs
3 tablespoons chopped parsley
2 tablespoons olive oil @chefslife.co
Salt and pepper to taste.
Put it all in the rice cooker pot.
Let it for 20 minutes.
Leave it alone.
Stir it up!
Enjoy!