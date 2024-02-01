Rice Cooker Recipes

Chef Justin Sutherland is experimenting with an appliance you might be underutilizing – the rice cooker.

Miso turmeric soup

1 quart water

¼ cup dried shiitake mushrooms crumbled by hand

1 tsp turmeric 1 in knob ginger graded

I sheet dried nori torn into 1in pieces

6 Tbsp white or yellow miso

1/2 cup green kale torn into 1in pieces

1/2 cup green onion chopped (including whites)

1/2 cup firm tofu cut into 1\2 in cubes

2 tsp rice wine vinegar 1 hot chili (Birds Eye or Thai)

1/4 cup bonito flakes

1/2 cup shredded roasted chicken (rotisserie chicken from grocery store works perfect)

Heat water in rice cooker with shiitake, turmeric, ginger, chili, miso, vinegar, and bonito.

Divide, kale, chicken, scallions, tofu, and nori between 2 bowls (or one large bowl if you’re hungry.

Bring broth to simmer for 10 min and stir until miso is dissolved. Remove the chili and pour broth over soup garnishes.



Chicken broccoli mushroom bake

½ lb boneless skinless chicken breast cut into 1” cubes

2 cups broccoli florets

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 6 oz package stuffing mix

4 Tbsp butter

¼ cup cream of mushroom soup

¼ cup celery

1 cup chicken stock

¼ fried onions

1Tbsp chopped parsley

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp cooking oil

Add oil and butter to rice cooker until melted

Add chicken broccoli celery and mushrooms to pot season with salt and pepper close lid and let cook 5 min open lid stir and cook 2 more min.

Add chicken stock, cream of mushroom and stuffing mix stirring gently

Close lid and cook 6-8 more min until all liquid is absorbed. Garnish with crispy onions and parsley.



20-minute Jambalaya

8oz package Cajun rice and beans

10 ounce can diced tomatoes with green chilies and liquid

2.5 cups chicken broth

Two andouille sausage links (optional)

Half cup small shrimp (optional)

One medium yellow onion

One small green pepper

One jalapeño

Three stalks celery

Two cloves garlic

Three sprigs thyme

Two Bay leaves

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning @14spicemn

2 tablespoons @crybabycraigs

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil @chefslife.co

Salt and pepper to taste.

Put it all in the rice cooker pot.

Let it for 20 minutes.

Leave it alone.

Stir it up!

Enjoy!

