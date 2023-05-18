Ribye 101 with Minnesota Beef Council
Executive director of the Beef Council, Kelly Schmidt, joins Ben and Elizabeth with some tips on the correct way to use and prepare ribeye. Look below for Kelly’s tips and recipes below. You can find more information about the Minnesota Beef Council including recipe ideas and meal planning here on their website.
Pineapple soy glazed ribeye steak
- Ribeye can be cut into desired thickness
- Glaze: Pineapple juice, soy sauce, brown sugar and cornstarch
- Microwave glaze ingredients on high for 2 ½ – 3 minutes
- Place steaks on grid and grill covered for 10-14 minutes
Ribeye steaks with balsamic mushroom sauce
- Mushrooms, dried thyme, balsamic vinegar, butter and salt
- Place beef ribeye steaks into skillet and cook 12-15 minutes then remove
- Add mushrooms and thyme to same skillet and cook for 3-5 minutes
- Add balsamic vinegar to skillet for 7-10 minutes
- Let sauce reduce