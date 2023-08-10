Recipes with the Minnesota Beef Council
Ashley Kraemer from the Minnesota Beef Council is here with three recipes that are perfect for the next time you need to feed a crowd!
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds boneless short rib, largely diced
- 1 tablespoon of your favorite steak seasoning
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- ½ large onion, finely diced
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 2 cups of your favorite BBQ Sauce
- 4-6 cups beef stock or broth, low sodium
- 12 slider buns, toasted
- 1 cup crispy onions
- bread & butter pickles, as desired
BBQ sauce
- 2 cups ketchup or chili sauce
- 4 tablespoons brown sugar
- 4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoons favorite steak seasoning (or use our blend below)
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce (optional)
Steak Seasoning blend
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper, ground
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander seed, crushed
Directions:
Makes 12 sliders
- In a large sauce pot, heat the canola oil over medium heat. Season the short rib with the steak seasoning and add to the pot searing and caramelizing the beef on all sides.
- Remove the beef from the pan and reserve.
- Add the onion to the sauce pot and season lightly with salt. Cook 3-5 minutes until tender. Add the chopped garlic and sauté an additional minute. Add the beef back to the sauce pot and pour over the BBQ sauce and 4 cups of the beef stock or broth.
- Bring to a simmer and lower the heat to low. Cover the pan slightly and allow the beef to simmer for 3-4 hours until tender and the sauce has reduced in full. If needed add more stock to the beef as it braises.
- Allow the beef to cool slightly and then shred it using two forks and pulling the meat apart. Mix with the sauce and taste. Season if needed.
- Build your sliders by adding the braised BBQ beef to the slider buns and top with pickles and crispy onions.
BBQ Sauce:
- Mix all ingredients together.
Steak Seasoning Blend:
- Mix all spices together in a mixing bowl until combined.
Cheeseburger and Grillo’s Pickles Eggroll
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground beef, 80% lean or leaner
- 1/2 cup chopped white onion
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
- 2 teaspoons ketchup
- 1-1/2 cups Grillo’s pickles dill chips drained, chopped
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 24 wonton wrappers (6.5-inch diameter)
- 1 cup vegetable oil for frying
- Garnish: spicy ranch dressing (optional)
Directions:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion, garlic and onion powder. Cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon into large bowl; drain if necessary. Stir in salt, pepper, mustard, ketchup, pickles and cheese.
- Line shallow-rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Fill small bowl with water. Remove one wrapper from package; cover remaining wrappers with damp cloth to prevent from drying out. Place wrapper corner facing you. Spoon 2 tablespoons beef mixture evenly in a row across center of wrapper, leaving 1-inch border on right and left sides. Fold right and left sides of wrapper over filling. Moisten bottom corner with a little water. Fold bottom corner up over filing and roll up tightly, sealing eggroll. Place eggroll on prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining wrappers and beef mixture.
- Heat vegetable oil (minimum of 3-inches deep) in medium saucepan to 375°F. Fry in batches 4 to 5 minutes until internal temperature reaches 165°F; turning once. Remove eggrolls; drain 5 minutes on paper towels. Repeat with remaining eggrolls. Cut in half; serve with spicy ranch dressing, as desired.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound 90/10 ground beef
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 tablespoon favorite taco seasoning (or use our blend below)
- 1 jalapeno, minced
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 1/2 cup beer, pilsner
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 12 ounces American cheese
- 4 ounces pepper jack cheese
- 1 lime, zested
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
Taco Seasoning blend:
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon ground chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin, ground
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon chipotle powder
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper, ground
Directions:
- In a large sauté pan, heat the canola oil over medium heat and add the ground beef. Cook the beef thoroughly and season halfway through with the taco seasoning.
- Remove the beef from the pan and reserve.
- Add the onion and jalapeno to the sauté pan and season lightly with salt. Cook 3-5 minutes until tender. Add the chopped garlic and sauté an additional minute. Add 2/3 of the ground beef back to the pan and deglaze with the beer.
- Add the heavy cream and bring to a simmer.
- Stir in the cheeses and cook over low heat until thickened. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
- Add the beef, beer and cheese sauce to a serving bowl and garnish with the reserved ground beef, lime zest, taco seasoning and cilantro.
- Serve warm with tortilla chips and French fries.
Taco Seasoning Blend:
- Mix all spices together in a mixing bowl until combined.
Garnish:
- Extra taco seasoning for garnish.
- Chips and French fries for dipping.