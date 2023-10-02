It might not feel like autumn outside, but it’s never too early to get a good chili recipe. Vegetarian cookbook author Robin Asbell is here with a delicious pumpkin spice chili recipe.

Pumpkin Spice Chili

Serves 4

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, chopped.

1 1/2 pounds red kuri or kabocha squash, 3 1/2 cups cubed.

1 clove garlic, chopped.

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon allspice

1/8 teaspoon clove

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

15 ounces canned diced tomatoes.

1/2 cup white wine

15 ounces canned kidney beans

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

Pour the olive oil into a large pot and place over medium-high heat for a few seconds, then add the onions. Sauté, lowering the heat as the onions start to sizzle. Cook over low heat for at least 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the squash cubes and stir. Raise the heat to medium high and stir for another 2-3 minutes, then add the garlic, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, cumin, chili powder and salt. Stir for a minute, then add the tomatoes, wine, and kidney beans and their liquids. Bring to a boil, then cover the pot and reduce the heat to medium-low.

Cook for 10-15 minutes, until the squash is tender when pierced with a paring knife. Uncover and let simmer until slightly thickened. Serve sprinkled with cilantro.

Quick Cornbread

Serves 8

1 cup unbleached flour

1 cup cornmeal

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup melted butter.

1 cup milk

2 large eggs

Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease an 8-inch square, metal pan. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and salt, and whisk to combine.

Place the milk, melted butter and eggs in a medium bowl and whisk to combine. Pour the milk mixture over the cornmeal mixture and stir until almost mixed. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of the pan comes out with no wet batter attached. Cool on a rack.