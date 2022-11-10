Pumpkin Bundt with Browned Butter Icing and Gingerbread Pecans

Laurie Crowell with Golden Fig prepares dessert

Pumpkin Bundt

1 C salted butter, room temp

1 C white sugar

1 C light brown sugar, packed right

4 large eggs, room temp

15 oz pumpkin

1 TB vanilla bean paste

3 C all purpose flour (plus more for pan!)

1 TB pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 C buttermilk

Shortening for pan



Preheat oven to 350

Thoroughly grease and flour a 10-15 C Bundt Pan

In large bowl, beat butter with electric mixer.

When creamy, add in brown and white sugars and beat until fluffy.

One at a time, beat in eggs

Add pumpkin and vanilla and mix until just blended.

In smaller bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, salt and baking soda.

Alternate adding dry mix and 1 C buttermilk to pumpkin mix. Begin and end with dry mix.

Do not overmix! On low simply mix until JUST blended.

Spoon batter into prepared Bundt pan.

Bake in preheated oven until wooden pick poked in a few spots comes out clean.

Let cool in pan on wire rack for 15 minutes.

Carefully turn out onto wire rack to cool completely.

Candied Pecans

You might have to make two batches of these…by the time the cake is baked and ready to serve, your first batch might be gobbled up 😆

1/4 C Gingerbread Sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

1 C pecan halves

While Bundt is cooling, make pecans.

Spray a piece of parchment with a little nonstick spray. Set on cookie sheet.

In large stainless sauté pan heat gingerbread sugar, kosher salt and pecans over medium heat.

Stirring constantly, sugar will melt, become grainy and then adhere to pecans. This happens in about 8 minutes. Immediately pour nuts onto prepared parchment. Let cool.

Browned Butter Icing

1/4 C salted butter

1 /3 C heavy cream

1 C light brown sugar, packed

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 C powdered sugar

1 small orange for zesting

When about ready to serve (the other two steps can be done the day before so Thanksgiving day all that needs to be done is the browned butter icing!)

In medium saucepan melt and brown butter. As it begins to brown, stir in brown sugar, heavy cream and vanilla bean paste. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat and whisk in 1 C powdered sugar.

Place Bundt on serving dish.

Drizzle icing over, zest a few orange zests over top and arrange pecans on top of icing while it is still soft.

Let icing set up, slice and serve.