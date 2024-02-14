Possets
Do you know what a posset is? Laurie Crowell from Golden Fig shows us how easy they are to make!
Easiest Lemon Posset
2 C heavy whipping cream
1/2 C granulated sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste
zest of one lemon
6 TB lemon juice (Cut lemons in half the long way and scoop out insides to press for juice, keep the lemon halves intact to use as serving dishes!)
6-8 lemon halves for serving dishes
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, stir together cream, sugar, vanilla bean paste and lemon zest.
Bring to a gentle boil and cook stirring pretty constantly for 5 minutes.
Add the lemon juice and simmer for another 3 minutes. Stir frequently
Remove from heat and let cool 5 minutes.
Pour into lemon halves (or of course cups/dishes works as well)
Refrigerate at least 3 hours up to overnight to set.
Raspberry Lemon Posset
2 C Heavy whipping cream
1/2 C sugar
5 TB lemon juice
1 pint raspberries (divided in half. Half to extract juice, half for garnish)
1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste
Chocolate bar for grating on top for garnish
Simmer half of the raspberries with 3 TB water and vanilla bean paste. When berries have released their juices, press through a strainer, discarding seeds. Set aside.
In a medium saucepan, bring pint of heavy cream and sugar to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
Stir in lemon juice and simmer another 3 minutes
Remove from heat, stir in raspberry juice
Let rest 5 minutes before pouring into 4 cups or dishes.
Serve with a shave or two or chocolate and a few raspberries.
Lime Posset
2 C heavy whipping cream
2/3 C granulated sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste
zest of one lime
6 TB lime juice
4-4 to 6 oz serving dishes or lime halves
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, stir together cream, sugar, vanilla bean paste and lime zest.
Bring to a gentle boil and cook stirring pretty constantly for 5 minutes.
Add the lime juice and simmer for another 3 minutes. Stir frequently
Remove from heat and let cool 5 minutes.
Pour into lime halves (or of course cups/dishes works as well)
Refrigerate at least 3 hours up to overnight to set.