Do you know what a posset is? Laurie Crowell from Golden Fig shows us how easy they are to make!

Easiest Lemon Posset

2 C heavy whipping cream

1/2 C granulated sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste

zest of one lemon

6 TB lemon juice (Cut lemons in half the long way and scoop out insides to press for juice, keep the lemon halves intact to use as serving dishes!)

6-8 lemon halves for serving dishes

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, stir together cream, sugar, vanilla bean paste and lemon zest.

Bring to a gentle boil and cook stirring pretty constantly for 5 minutes.

Add the lemon juice and simmer for another 3 minutes. Stir frequently

Remove from heat and let cool 5 minutes.

Pour into lemon halves (or of course cups/dishes works as well)

Refrigerate at least 3 hours up to overnight to set.

Raspberry Lemon Posset

2 C Heavy whipping cream

1/2 C sugar

5 TB lemon juice

1 pint raspberries (divided in half. Half to extract juice, half for garnish)

1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste

Chocolate bar for grating on top for garnish

Simmer half of the raspberries with 3 TB water and vanilla bean paste. When berries have released their juices, press through a strainer, discarding seeds. Set aside.

In a medium saucepan, bring pint of heavy cream and sugar to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

Stir in lemon juice and simmer another 3 minutes

Remove from heat, stir in raspberry juice

Let rest 5 minutes before pouring into 4 cups or dishes.

Serve with a shave or two or chocolate and a few raspberries.

Lime Posset

2 C heavy whipping cream

2/3 C granulated sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste

zest of one lime

6 TB lime juice

4-4 to 6 oz serving dishes or lime halves

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, stir together cream, sugar, vanilla bean paste and lime zest.

Bring to a gentle boil and cook stirring pretty constantly for 5 minutes.

Add the lime juice and simmer for another 3 minutes. Stir frequently

Remove from heat and let cool 5 minutes.

Pour into lime halves (or of course cups/dishes works as well)

Refrigerate at least 3 hours up to overnight to set.

