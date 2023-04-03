Pork for Easter

Less than a week from Easter, Chef Tim McCarty from the Minnesota Pork Board prepares a showstopping ham plus creative ways to cook up the leftovers.

Perfect Easter Ham

Ham of your choice, I like a bone in Ham never frozen. The reason bone in, the bone gives added flavor. Never frozen I feel its moister and better flavor. I know this is going to sound crazy how I cook my ham but I always cook them this way. If it is a small ham that will fit in a crock pot, I place the ham in the bag unopened in the pot pour 2 to 3 cups of water in. Put the lid on and set it on low for11/2 to 2 hours to heat up to 145 deg internal temp. If it’s a larger ham I will place a rack in a roasting pan, place the ham still in the plastic bag on the rack and add 2 quarts of water. Place the cover and set on low as the roaster will go 150deg for 2 ½ to 3 hours or until you reach 145deg. Remember the Ham is already cooked and we are trying to heat it, not cook it or over cook it. After I have reached the temp I am looking for I will remove from the roaster and let it rest 10 min. Then I will remove it from the wrapper, it this point I will put a Honey Mustard Brown sugar mix Or the Apricot Bourbon mix on the outside and place it in a 450 deg oven for 10-15 min to caramelize the sugars. Slice and serve



Ham Pot Pie

Ham filling:

2 cups Ham, diced

½ cup Carrots, diced

½ cup Red onion, diced

1 cup Mushroom, sliced

½ cup Peas

1 cup Mashed potatoes

½ cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

½ cup Herb white sauce

1 TBSP Oil

2 sheets Puff Pastry

In a large sauté pan over med-high heat add oil, onions, carrots, mushroom sauté until lightly browned, add ham and peas 2 min. Remove from heat mix in mash, parm and herb white sauce. Slightly roll both puff pastry sheets and place 1 in a glass pie dish, cut off the extra dough pour filling in. place the other on top cut extra and pinch to seal. Bake at 375 for 25-30 min or until the pastry is golden brown.

Herb White Sauce

½ cup Onion, diced

1 TBSP Garlic, minced

3 cups Half & half

½ TBSP Ham base

2 TBSP Parsley, chopped

¼ cup Corn starch slurry

2 TBSP Butter

In a sauce pot med-high heat add butter, onion sauté 4 min add garlic 1 min add ½ n ½ , ham base simmer 5 min add slurry until lightly thickened add parsley. Add ½ cup to the filling , save the rest to go over the top when you serv.



Ham and Egg Salad

2 cups Ham

1 cup Hard boiled eggs

½ cup Cream cheese

½ cup Mayo

¼ cup Dijon

1 TBSP Sweet pickle relish

Place all ingredients in a food Prosser and pulse until smooth. Now here is the fun part you can stuff egg whites like deviled eggs or make a sandwich bread of your choice.