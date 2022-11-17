Pies for Thanksgiving

By KSTP

It’s just a week away from Thanksgiving and there is still time to place your pie order!  Here are some local places that are still taking orders:

Yum! Kitchen & Bakery   

  • 3 locations – St. Paul, St. Louis Park, and Minnetonka
  • Order by Monday
  • Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake Pies
  • Whole Pumpkin or Pecan Pies – with a pint of ice cream!

Hot Hands Pie and Biscuit 

  • St. Paul
  • Pumpkin Pie, Toasted Vanilla, Pecan Chess

Milkjam Creamery 

  • Uptown Minneapolis
  • Order ASAP – they might sell out
  • Pick up November 22 or 23
  • Ice cream pies, pecan pie, pumpkin dulce pie

Sara’s Tipsy Pies 

  • Thanksgiving pie sales are over, but they offer smaller take and bake options