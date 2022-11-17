Pies for Thanksgiving
It’s just a week away from Thanksgiving and there is still time to place your pie order! Here are some local places that are still taking orders:
- 3 locations – St. Paul, St. Louis Park, and Minnetonka
- Order by Monday
- Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake Pies
- Whole Pumpkin or Pecan Pies – with a pint of ice cream!
- St. Paul
- Pumpkin Pie, Toasted Vanilla, Pecan Chess
- Uptown Minneapolis
- Order ASAP – they might sell out
- Pick up November 22 or 23
- Ice cream pies, pecan pie, pumpkin dulce pie
- Thanksgiving pie sales are over, but they offer smaller take and bake options