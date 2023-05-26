Pickup Picnic

By KSTP

Rob Barrett, creator of Cooking for Dads, gives us tips on how to have a successful pickup picnic, and shares his pickup picnic pasta salad recipe.

Rob’s Pickup Picnic Pasta Salad Recipe:

  • 4 C cooked pasta
  • 1 C chopped Costco chicken
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise or Greek yogurt
  • 2 spoonfuls honey
  • 2 spoonfuls sriracha sauce
  • 2 spoonfuls garlic powder
  • 1 spoonful honey mustard
  • 1 large handful chopped onion
  • Juice of half a lemon
  • 1 spoonful Ground pepper
  • 1 large pinch of salt

Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine.

For more of Rob’s recipes, click here.