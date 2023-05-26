Pickup Picnic
Rob Barrett, creator of Cooking for Dads, gives us tips on how to have a successful pickup picnic, and shares his pickup picnic pasta salad recipe.
Rob’s Pickup Picnic Pasta Salad Recipe:
- 4 C cooked pasta
- 1 C chopped Costco chicken
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise or Greek yogurt
- 2 spoonfuls honey
- 2 spoonfuls sriracha sauce
- 2 spoonfuls garlic powder
- 1 spoonful honey mustard
- 1 large handful chopped onion
- Juice of half a lemon
- 1 spoonful Ground pepper
- 1 large pinch of salt
Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine.
