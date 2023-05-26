Rob Barrett, creator of Cooking for Dads, gives us tips on how to have a successful pickup picnic, and shares his pickup picnic pasta salad recipe.

Rob’s Pickup Picnic Pasta Salad Recipe:

4 C cooked pasta

1 C chopped Costco chicken

1/2 cup mayonnaise or Greek yogurt

2 spoonfuls honey

2 spoonfuls sriracha sauce

2 spoonfuls garlic powder

1 spoonful honey mustard

1 large handful chopped onion

Juice of half a lemon

1 spoonful Ground pepper

1 large pinch of salt

Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine.

