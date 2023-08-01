Perfecting the Omelette

Chef Thomas Boemer is a four-time James Beard Award finalist. He’s also the co-owner of Revival in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and St. Louis Park – and he has two mobile trucks. Revival now has a brunch you need to check out. Thomas joins us with 5 chef hacks for making the perfect omelette at home.

Omelette recipe

3 whole eggs

1 teaspoon salt

2oz clarified butter

1.5oz shredded cheese

2oz sliced mushrooms (substitute any vegetable)

1 tablespoon minced onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Sauté onion and mushroom in butter. Add the garlic and season with salt and pepper. Set veggies aside. Whisk eggs with 1 tsp salt. Heat nonstick pan on medium heat. Add butter to the pan and add eggs. Turn heat to low and stir the eggs in the pan to for a curd. Add the cheese first then the mushrooms in a single layer. Turn the heat to medium high and slide the omelette out of the pan onto the plate folding it at the same time. Enjoy

Tips and hacks for a perfect omelette.

1. most important is to fully beat the eggs so no whites can be seen, then beat them further until no eggs cling to the whisk. This breaks down the protein strands making a very tender omelette instead of spongy.

2. Cook any veggies before adding them to the pan to remove any access water.

3. Use a quality nonstick pan the size of the omelette you are trying to make, I suggest a 9in nonstick pan. Too large of a pan makes the omelette harder to form and more likely to overcook.

4. Use plenty of butter. For a perfect omelette I suggest clarifying your butter. Do this the easy way by microwaving your butter in a bowl until the liquid separates. Put it back in the fridge until the butter hardens then you can just remove the clarified butter and discard the liquid. It’s a great idea to have this on hand for egg cookery.

5. Turn up your heat at the end of cooking to help your eggs slide right out of the pan.